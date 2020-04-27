king

Paul Shaw is the new head coach of the King University women’s soccer team, the school announced on Monday.

Shaw has more than 25 years of coaching experience and spent the last dozen seasons as the coaching education director for the Virginia Youth Soccer Association.

Shaw’s previous coaching experience included a head-coaching stint at Sweet Briar College, as long as assistant-coaching stints at American University and Western Illinois University.

“Paul is an incredible student of the game, with a thorough knowledge of teaching and instructing the technical aspects of soccer,” King athletic director David Hicks said in a press release. “His experience leading coaches education programs for the past 13 years, combined with his experience as a head coach at the college level, give him the ideal mix of technical expertise in soccer, as well as leadership and development of student-athletes.”

King went 5-11 in 2019 and has endured four straight losing seasons.

