The Patriots from Bluff City, Tennessee, the Vikings from Bristol, Tennessee, and the Express from Bristol, Virginia, suffered losses on Monday night in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League.
The Patriots dropped a 4-3 decision to the Volunteers from Church Hill, the Vikings fell to the Bucs from Johnson City by a 5-4 count and the Express suffered an 11-4 setback to Home of Daniel Norris from Johnson City.
Hank Stott of University High struck out Brayden Blevins with the potential winning run on base in the seventh inning to clinch the win for the Bucs.
The Vikings (4-2) play Team Whited from Kingsport today at 7:30 p.m. at Cardinal Park in Johnson City.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
McCown new pitching coach at UVa-Wise
Joey McCown is the new pitching coach for the baseball team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
McCowan was the program’s bullpen coach and outfield coach in 2019 and 2020. He is a native of Alcoa, Tennessee, and played at East Tennessee State University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.