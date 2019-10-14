National powerhouse Oak Hill Academy will play a basketball exhibition against the Bluefield College Rams on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Northwood High School in Saltville.
Sponsored by the Saltville-Rich Valley Lions Club, admission will be $7.
Point guard KK Robinson, 6-foot-4 guard Cam Thomas and 6-foot-8 forward Jamari Sibley are among the stars for the 2019-20 edition of the Warriors.
