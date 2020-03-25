NHRA unveils revised schedule
In consideration of the COVID-19 global pandemic, NHRA officials have announced revisions to the 2020 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.
The June 19-21 date for the Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway remains unchanged.
A total of 19 races are tentatively planned, with 17 of those events being contested in June. The season opener is set for June 5-7 in Gainesville, Florida.
The season will conclude with the crowning of the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series champions on Nov. 13-15 at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California
Six of the 19 events will be condensed to two-day competition schedules due to economic and logistical factors.
ETSU’s Hodges finalist for Lute Olson Award
ETSU junior guard Bo Hodges has been selected as a finalist for the Lute Olson National Player of the Year award, which goes to the nation’s best player.
Hodges, who landed NABC second team all-district honors on Monday, totaled 420 points, 190 rebounds, 80 assists, 45 steals and 26 blocks this season – the only player in the country to put up that stat line. The first team all-SoCon selection started in 33 games this season en route to the Bucs setting a program record with 30 wins.
McBrayer commits to Wasps
Tennessee High senior quarterback Cole McBrayer will continue his football and academic career at Emory & Henry College.
McBrayer, who also played basketball for the Vikings, made his intentions known via Twitter on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.