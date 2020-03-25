Tennessee High vs David Crockett

Cole McBrayer, who led Tennessee High to a 9-2 record in 2019, will play his college football at Emory & Henry College. 

 Dakota Hamilton/DoCo Photography
DRAG RACING
NHRA unveils revised schedule
In consideration of the COVID-19 global pandemic, NHRA officials have announced revisions to the 2020 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.
The June 19-21 date for the Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway remains unchanged.
A total of 19 races are tentatively planned, with 17 of those events being contested in June. The season opener is set for June 5-7 in Gainesville, Florida.
The season will conclude with the crowning of the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series champions on Nov. 13-15 at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California
Six of the 19 events will be condensed to two-day competition schedules due to economic and logistical factors.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU’s Hodges finalist for Lute Olson Award
ETSU junior guard Bo Hodges has been selected as a finalist for the Lute Olson National Player of the Year award, which goes to the nation’s best player.
Hodges, who landed NABC second team all-district honors on Monday, totaled 420 points, 190 rebounds, 80 assists, 45 steals and 26 blocks this season – the only player in the country to put up that stat line. The first team all-SoCon selection started in 33 games this season en route to the Bucs setting a program record with 30 wins.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
McBrayer commits to Wasps
Tennessee High senior quarterback Cole McBrayer will continue his football and academic career at Emory & Henry College.
McBrayer, who also played basketball for the Vikings, made his intentions known via Twitter on Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments