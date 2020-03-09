Jack Bembry (University High), Graham Hooker, Deaglan Malally and Brian Baxa combined on a 10-hit shutout as Milligan collected a 9-0 non-conference win over the King University Tornado on Monday.
King (15-8) received two hits apiece from Jarrett Bacukus and Simon Desnoyer, while Deric Graham (Tennessee High) also had a hit for the Tornado.
Newberry knocks around UVa-Wise
Redshirt senior Gabe Wurtz of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and fell a triple short of the cycle, but it wasn’t enough as the Highland Cavaliers dropped an 8-6 South Atlantic Conference decision to Newberry.
Newberry (18-4, 7-2) swept UVa-Wise (10-10, 3-6) in the three-game series.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
UVa-Wise edged
Despite five goals from Ellie Earnshaw, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise dropped a 16-15 decision to Palm Beach Atlantic. The Highland Cavaliers are now 2-4.
