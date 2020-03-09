king

Jack Bembry (University High), Graham Hooker, Deaglan Malally and Brian Baxa combined on a 10-hit shutout as Milligan collected a 9-0 non-conference win over the King University Tornado on Monday.

King (15-8) received two hits apiece from Jarrett Bacukus and Simon Desnoyer, while Deric Graham (Tennessee High) also had a hit for the Tornado.

Newberry knocks around UVa-Wise

Redshirt senior Gabe Wurtz of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and fell a triple short of the cycle, but it wasn’t enough as the Highland Cavaliers dropped an 8-6 South Atlantic Conference decision to Newberry.

Newberry (18-4, 7-2) swept UVa-Wise (10-10, 3-6) in the three-game series.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

UVa-Wise edged

Despite five goals from Ellie Earnshaw, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise dropped a 16-15 decision to Palm Beach Atlantic. The Highland Cavaliers are now 2-4.

