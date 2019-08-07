Meeuwenberg takes over at King
Nathan Meeuwenberg is the new head cross country and track and field coach at King University.
Meeuwenberg previously led the Science Hill High School cross country programs and served as an assistant for the track & field programs.
“King University has a rich tradition of success within their athletic department,” Meeuwenberg said in a press release. “I am excited for the opportunity given to me by [Athletic Director] David Hicks. This position is a dream come true. I cannot wait to develop a program that excels at the national level.”
Meeuwenberg graduated from Milligan College in 2014 and was a captain of the cross country and track & field teams while he was there.
Pigram on TBT title team
Courtney Pigram woke up a little bit richer on Wednesday.
The former East Tennessee State University star was a member of Carmen’s Crew, which won The Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night with a 66-60 win over the Golden Eagles at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
A $2 million payout was to be shared by the winning team in the 64-team, sixth annual tourney.
Pigram played in all six games for Carmen’s Crew and totaled four points. He collected a rebound in the title game, which was televised by ESPN.