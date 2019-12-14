The Grundy Golden Wave won all seven of their matches to claim the title at the Smoky Mountain Duals on Saturday in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Grundy dispatched Adairsville (Georgia), Pigeon Forge, Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tennessee), Notre Dame (Chattanooga, Tennessee), Hoover (Alabama), Heritage ( Maryville, Tennessee) and Mill Creek (Georgia) over the course of two days to take top honors.
Peyton McComas was named the most outstanding wrestler in the upper weights after compiling a 7-0 record at 220 pounds. He won six of his matches by pinfall and the other via forfeit.
Ethan Blankenship (106), Hunter Scarberry (195) and Logan Looney (285) also went undefeated in their respective weight classes.
John Battle (2-4) placed third in the Bronze Division, while Sullivan East (1-4) claimed third in the Copper Division. Dylan Stipes (182) and Kolby Rutledge (195) went unbeaten for East, while Ethan Brummitt (126) and Raymond Rodriguez (285) had 5-1 records for Battle.
Smith leads locals in N.C. tourney
Lebanon’s Logan Smith was victorious in the 182-pound weight class in leading the local contingent at the Falcon Frenzy in Henderson, North Carolina.
Smith went 4-0 and took a 4-1 decision over Richard Ransom of Collins Hill in the finals.
Tennessee High’s Perry Roller was runner-up in the 120-pound weight class, while Reece Nelson of THS was third at 126.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UVa-Wise improves to 6-3
Caitlyn Ross scored 25 points and Cynita Webb tallied 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the University of Virginia’s College at Wise past South Athletic Conference foe Newberry 79-75.
Kelsey Brett paced Newberry (5-5, 2-3) with 20 points.
Happy Valley product Kalee Johnson scored 14 points for the Highland Cavaliers (6-3, 2-2).
SWCC suffers first loss
Southwest Virginia Community College suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, an 89-75 setback to Wake Tech.
The Flying Eagles (6-1) trailed by as many as 18 points, but battled back to take the lead with five minutes remaining. Foul trouble down the stretch doomed SWCC, however.
Former Tennessee High standouts LynLeigh Rhodes (15 points) and Haile Hatcher (13 points) both scored in double digits for Southwest, which was led by Malou Savanna’s 23 points.
King falls at Barton
Arielle Holloway scored 14 points in King’s 87-41 Conference Carolinas blowout loss at Barton.
Shanika Peterkin tallied 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-3, 3-1), who led 42-23 at halftime.
Virginia High product Amaya Lee recorded two steals and one point for King (4-5, 2-2), while fellow Bearcat alumnus Jada Campbell played six minutes in the loss. Five Tornado starters combined for just 16 points.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Floyd pours in 40 for King
Jordan Floyd scored 40 points as King University collected a 98-90 Conference Carolinas road win over Barton.
Floyd was 12-for-21 from the field and 13-for-16 from the free throw line in establishing a career high. King (7-3, 2-2) also received 16 points from Mike Salomon.
Newberry clips Cavs
Despite 20 points from Briggs Parris, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise dropped a 73-66 decision to Newberry. The Highland Cavaliers are 4-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.