Sophomore guard Mac McClung had six points, four rebounds and three assists for Georgetown University on Thursday as the Hoyas completed a three-game foreign tour with a 91-61 victory over the Bahamas National Team.
McClung averaged 14.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists as the Hoyas won all three exhibition games. The Gate City High School graduate had averaged 22.8 points in four
Nike Pro City Jabbo Kenner Summer League games earlier in the summer.
Georgetown opens the 2019-20 season on Nov. 6 at home against Mount St. Mary’s. McClung put up a stat line of 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last year for the Hoyas.