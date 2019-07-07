Mac McClung started his summer in style.
The rising sophomore at Georgetown University pumped in 24 points on Sunday in leading A. Wash & Associates to a 71-66 victory over Clyde’s in the Nike Pro City Jabbo Kenner Summer League in Washington, D.C.
McClung, a Gate City High School graduate, scored 15 points in the second half as A. Wash & Associates rallied.
Georgetown’s Omar Yurtseven led Clyde’s with 34 points.
McClung’s squad plays again on July 13 at 3:40 p.m.
The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists during the 2018-19 season and was selected to the Big East Conference’s All-Freshman team.