Georgetown's Mac McClung in action during a NCAA basketball game against Villanova on Feb. 3, 2019 in Philadelphia. 

 Matt Slocum/AP

Mac McClung started his summer in style.

The rising sophomore at Georgetown University pumped in 24 points on Sunday in leading A. Wash & Associates to a 71-66 victory over Clyde’s in the Nike Pro City Jabbo Kenner Summer League in Washington, D.C.

McClung, a Gate City High School graduate, scored 15 points in the second half as A. Wash & Associates rallied.

Georgetown’s Omar Yurtseven led Clyde’s with 34 points.

McClung’s squad plays again on July 13 at 3:40 p.m.

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists during the 2018-19 season and was selected to the Big East Conference’s All-Freshman team.

