Mac McClung was making highlights again out in Washington, D.C.
The Georgetown University sophomore pumped in 20 points in helping A. Wash & Associates take a 92-88 victory over Hoya Blue on Saturday in the Nike Pro City Jabbo Kenner Summer League.
The ex-Gate City High School standout caused a splash once again on social media with a monster block of Georgetown teammate James Akinjo and a reverse windmill jam he threw down in the second half.
Georgetown’s Josh Leblanc led A. Wash & Associates (2-0) with 22 points, while Quinnipiac’s Andrew Robinson had 20 points for Hoya Blue.