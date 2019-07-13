Villanova Georgetown Basketball

Georgetown guard Mac McClung (2) gestures after he scored a basket during the first half of a game against Villanova on Feb. 20, 2019. 

 Nick Wass/AP

Mac McClung was making highlights again out in Washington, D.C.

The Georgetown University sophomore pumped in 20 points in helping A. Wash & Associates take a 92-88 victory over Hoya Blue on Saturday in the Nike Pro City Jabbo Kenner Summer League.

The ex-Gate City High School standout caused a splash once again on social media with a monster block of Georgetown teammate James Akinjo and a reverse windmill jam he threw down in the second half.

Georgetown’s Josh Leblanc led A. Wash & Associates (2-0) with 22 points, while Quinnipiac’s Andrew Robinson had 20 points for Hoya Blue.

