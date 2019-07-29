COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Mac McClung continues to soar and score in the Nike Pro City Jabbo Kenner Summer League.
The Georgetown University sophomore had a pair of productive games for A. Wash & Associates this past weekend.
A former star at Gate City High School, McClung went for 25 points on Saturday as A. Wash & Associates earned a 91-85 victory over The Tombs.
On Sunday, he scored 22 points for his team in a 92-87 overtime loss to Hoop Magic. He hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to force OT.
The 6-foot-2 McClung is averaging 22.8 points per game in four Kenner League contests. The playoffs begin this weekend.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Burlington tops Twins
Next time they pass through Bristol, two guys who suit up for the Burlington Royals should pose for a photo in front of the famed sign on State Street.
You could call them the Appalachian League’s Virginia-Tennessee Twosome.
Former University of Virginia star Noah Murdock and ex-University of Tennessee standout Jay Charleston played starring roles as the Burlington Royals bopped the Elizabethton Twins for a 5-1 victory on Monday night.
Murdock pitched three scoreless innings of relief to notch the win and is now 2-1 with a 2.10 ERA.
Charleston led off the bottom of the first inning with the first home run of his professional career and later stole his 12th base of the season as the Royals (22-18) never trailed.
The contest was the only Appy League game played on Monday.
Elizabethton (21-18) fell a ½ game behind the Johnson City Cardinals (21-17) in the Appy League’s West Division standings, while the Bristol Pirates (18-20) are in third place.
Bristol hosts Greeneville today at 6:30 p.m.