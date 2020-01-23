mattison

Former Bristol Pirates manager Kieran Mattison moves up to manage at Greensboro in 2020.

As the manager of the Bristol Pirates in 2019, Kieran Mattison guided the city’s Appalachian League franchise to a winning record for the first time since 2008 and a playoff appearance for the first time since his 2002.

It’s no surprise then that he got a promotion after experiencing that level of success.

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Thursday that Mattison will pilot the Greensboro Grasshoppers of the Low-A South Atlantic League in 2020. This will be the fourth managerial stop for Mattison, who went 34-33 leading the BriBucs last season and has a career mark of 104-111.

Matt McNamee will be the athletic trainer for Greensboro, the same position he held last year in Bristol.

Miguel Perez (manager, High-A Bradenton), Joel Hanrahan (pitching coach, Class AAA Indianapolis), Kory DeHaan (bench coach, High-A Bradenton) and Tom Filer (pitching coach, Class AA Altoona) are previous BriBucs staff members who will instruct youngsters again this summer.

Pittsburgh has not yet announced the coaching staff for the 2020 edition of the Bristol Pirates.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ETSU mashes Mercer

Shynia Jackson’s 22-point, 13-rebound performance propelled East Tennessee State to a 72-66 Southern Conference win over Mercer.

The Buccaneers (7-13, 2-3) held a 39-28 rebounding edge.

