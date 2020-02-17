Greg Mance was approved as the new head football coach at Loris High School in Loris, South Carolina, in Monday night’s meeting of the Horry County Board of Education.
“I’m elated to have an opportunity to coach football in Myrtle Beach,” said Mance in a phone interview late Monday night. “It’s a destination I’ve always wanted to work in and dreamed of retiring to, but I’m awful sad that I’m leaving a family here in Richlands.”
Mance, 56, has served as the head football coach at Richlands since 1997, guiding the Blue Tornado to 205 wins with an innovative, pass-based offense.
“There are a lot of great people and great kids here,” Mance said. “Richlands has been great to me, so I’m experiencing mixed emotions right now.”
Mance said that he plans to retire soon at Richlands, and then head to the Loris area in either late April or early May. Spring football in South Carolina begins in May.
“I can’t miss spring practice,” Mance said.
Loris is located 30 miles from the Mrytle Beach resort.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
McKinney receives ODAC honor
Emory & Henry College senior Sydney McKinney is the latest recipient of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the week award.
McKinney had the second triple-double in program history in a 76-61 win over Eastern Mennonite as the Union High School graduate went for 16 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.
