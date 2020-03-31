Ryan Luza was the winner of Tuesday night’s eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series event on the high banks of the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Texas native was the 2017 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series champion.

The start of Tuesday’s race was delayed briefly due to technical difficulties.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

E&H releases schedule

Emory & Henry College officially released its 2020 football schedule on Tuesday and it features the same 10 opponents as last season.

The home games for the Wasps are set for Sept. 19 (Randolph-Macon), Sept 26 (Bluefield in the Southwest Virginia Bowl), Oct. 10 (Southern Virginia), Oct. 24 (Shenandoah) and Nov. 7 (Guilford).

The road games will be Sept. 5 (North Carolina Wesleyan), Oct. 3 (Hampden-Sydney), Oct. 17 (Washington & Lee), Oct. 31 (Bridgewater) and Nov. 14 (Ferrum).

