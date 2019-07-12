District 1 champion Marion opened play Friday morning in the Virginia State Softball Major Division (age 11-12) tournament in Coeburn with a 16-0 victory over District 6 champion Western Branch in a game stopped after three innings.
Marion then fell 13-3 to traditional state power McLean from District 4.
District 13 titlist Norton dropped a 13-4 game to Central Accomack from District 8 while District 11 representative Bluefield lost 14-0 to Chesterfield from District 5.
In loser’s bracket action today, Marion will play at 10 a.m. at field No. 2 with Bluefield in action on field No. 1 also at 10. Norton is set to play at noon. Another round of loser’s bracket contests will follow at 2 and 4 p.m.
The tournament will continue through at least Wednesday. No other information was available.