SWCC rocks Rockingham
Former Rye Cove High School star Abby Vicars slammed down a dozen kills as Southwest Virginia Community College cruised to a 25-16, 25-16, 25-12 win over Rockingham Community College on Wednesday.
Kayla Bollinger (Lebanon) added 25 assists and Jenna Wade (Union) collected 18 digs for the Flying Eagles, who now have a 6-14 record in the program’s first season of existence.
Buzzmania set for E&H
The seventh annual Buzzmania tipoff celebration for the Emory & Henry men’s and women’s basketball teams will be held Friday night at 7 in the King Center.
New head coaches Jaclyn Dickens and Ben Thompson, along with their respective teams, will greet fans, participate in contests and give away prizes throughout the evening.
Both teams will showcase their skills by being combined into two coed teams that will compete against each other. There will also be a skills challenge, three-point shootout and dunk contest.
Vols add to touted recruiting class
Jaden Springer, a five-star guard from Florida committed to Tennessee on Wednesday, according to the knoxnews.com.
The addition of Springer, the 16th ranked prospect in the nation according to 24/7 Sports, gives the Vols what is currently the fourth ranked 2020 class in America.
Springer join five-star guard Keon Johnson and four-star forward Corey Walker for Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes. The class is currently ranked behind only Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina in the 24/7 Sports recruiting ratings.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
King gets second win
Carlos Saavedra and Ben Delisle each scored two goals as King University collected a 5-0 Conference Carolinas win over Southern Wesleyan.
King (2-8-1, 1-4) also received a goal from Nathan Rincon and a shutout from goalkeeper Cameron Horsfall.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
King blanked by Wesleyan
Ashley Romanowski and Heily Hernandez scored goals as Southern Wesleyan topped the King University, 2-0, on Wednesday in a Conference Carolinas match.
King is now 1-6 in league play and 4-8 overall.
E&H earns ODAC tie
Emory & Henry freshman Helen Frazier (Vienna, Va.) collected an unassisted goal from distance in the 87th minute as the Wasps carved a 2-2 tie with ODAC rival Guilford.
Senior Graysen Barrs (Abingdon) supplied the other goal for E&H (2-11-2, 0-7-1) off an assist from Ashlee Jordan. Guilford (5-8-2, 2-4-1) outshot the Wasps by a 29-6 margin.
