king

King University’s season ended Monday as Limestone College (8-6-2, 6-3-1) took a 4-0 Conference Carolinas win over the Tornado (4-10-1, 3-6) at Parks Field.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

King falls to Limestone

Limestone (8-8, 7-3) scored in the 32nd minute and that was enough in taking a 2-0 Conference Carolinas win over King University (5-10, 2-8) on Monday at Parks Field.

Tags

