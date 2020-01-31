a

Rachel Harding Kopp confirmed on Friday that she has resigned her position as the head volleyball coach at Abingdon High School after eight seasons on the job.

An AHS graduate who played collegiately at King University, Kopp guided the Falcons to the Mountain 7 District regular season and tournament titles in 2019.

“I am grateful for the opportunities I had coaching at AHS and the student-athletes that I coached,” Kopp said. “I am taking some time to enjoy being with family and plan to continue being involved with AHS volleyball, just in a different role.”

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

King cruises to win

Diego Marcano finished with 11 kills and 10 digs as the King University Tornado cruised to a 25-22, 25-21, 25-19 Conference Carolinas win over Lees-McRae.

King (4-5, 2-0) also received 10 kills from Sean Kohlhase.

