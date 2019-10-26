Kirsten Barton’s second-place individual finish helped the King University capture the 6K Conference Carolinas Women’s Cross Country Championship in Mount Olive, N.C.
It was King’s fourth Conference Carolinas title and first since 2014.
Barton (23:12.0) and Kaitlin Rivera (9th, 24:25.0) earned top 10 finishes for the Tornado, whose 64 points eclipsed Erskine, which finished with 70. Barton earned first team all-league honors. Rivera got second team and Katy Neubert was picked to the third team.
King’s Nathan Meeuwenberg earned Conference Carolinas women’s coach of the year honors.
The King men’s finished fifth, with Mount Olive picking up its eighth straight conference title, with the top six runners, scoring 15 points to 70 for Emmanuel.
Kyle Hart placed 14th for the Tornado, earning all-conference third team honors.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King wins fifth straight
Keri Ricker had 27 assists and 11 digs as King University ran its winning streak to five matches with a 25-19, 25-11, 25-20 Conference Carolinas triumph over Erskine.
The Tornado (11-7, 7-3) also received a 13-kill, 10-dig performance from Julie Ward.
UVa-Wise loses 19th straight
Mars Hill’s Sarah Goddard tallied 16 digs and 13 kills as the Lions dispatched the University of Virginia’s College at Wise for a South Atlantic Conference triumph.
UVa-Wise (1-19, 0-6) got 14 kills from Kelsey Green and 13 digs from Abingdon High School graduate Matelyn Gibson.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Mount Olive mashes King
Conference Carolinas leader Mount Olive improved to 10-0-2 with a 5-1 triumph over the King University Tornado.
Scoring the lone goal for King (4-9, 1-7) was junior Tyler Feaster.
McMurray, Barrs score in E&H win
Callie McMurray (Gate City) an Graysen Barrs (Abingdon) scored goals as Emory & Henry stormed to a 5-0 win over Sweet Briar.
The Wasps (3-11-2) also received goals from Grace Williams and Caroline Copeland. Natalie Capone was in goal for the shutout.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Tornado downs Mount Olive
Second-half goals from Carlos Saavedra and Ben Delisle propelled the King University Tornado to a 2-1 Conference Carolinas win over Mount Olive. King is now 3-8-1.
Shenandoah slips by E&H
Armando Mondragon’s goal in the 40th minute was the only score of the match as the Shenandoah Hornets eked out a 1-0 win over Emory & Henry. E&H fell to 6-9-2.
