The men’s basketball program at King University is currently under investigation by the NCAA, but details about the inquiry are scant at this time.

“There has been an NCAA investigation into the University men’s basketball team,” a school spokesman wrote in an e-mail to the Bristol Herald Courier on Monday. “We are not permitted by the NCAA to provide further details at this time.”

King is coming off a 15-14 showing and the Tornado open the 2019-20 season on Nov. 8.

