Bennett McCann, Junior Renwick and Rob Sari each had four hits as King University took a Conference Carolinas doubleheader sweep over Chowan University on Monday in Murfreesboro, North Carolina, 11-1 and 8-4.
Trader Flora had a home run for the Tornado (10-4, 3-0) in the first game.
Avery Cain went six innings for the win in the opener while Braden White improved to 4-0 in the second game.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
King falls to Limestone
King University (7-7, 5-1) suffered a Conference Carolinas loss to Limestone College on Monday in Gaffney, South Carolina, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18.
