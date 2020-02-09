Rob Sari had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs to lead King University to a 5-1 win over Lindsey Wilson College in the second game of a doubleheader at home on Sunday.
The Tornado (3-3) dropped the first game, 5-0.
Braden White (2-0) pitched five scoreless innings allowing two hits to earn the win. Trevor Bears completed the shutout over the final two innings.
Lindsey Wilson (2-4) scored three runs in the first inning in the opener to take the win.
UVa-Wise splits with Virginia State
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise scored five runs in the top of the first inning as the Highland Cavaliers took an 8-4 win over Virginia State University on Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader in Ettrick, Virginia.
UVa-Wise (4-3) dropped the second game, 9-8.
In the opener, Tyler Horvath had three hits, including a two-run double in the first, while Matthew Branham (J.I. Burton) had two hits and two RBIs.
Garrett Stiltner (Science Hill) pitched four innings in relief to earn the win allowing three hits.
VSU took the second game scoring a run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Tyler Blaum led the Cavaliers with three hits, including a double, and drove in four runs.
Wasps drop two
Emory & Henry opened the season with a pair of losses to Berry College on Sunday in Mount Berry, Georgia, by identical 7-4 scores.
Chandler Kezele was the bright spot for the Wasps (0-2) as he had two hits, including a double, with three RBIs in the first game and a double and two RBIs in the nightcap.
Caleb Haynes had two hits in the second game.
SWCC swept in weekend series
Southwest Virginia Community College was swept in a three-game series over the weekend by South Carolina-Lancaster.
SWCC lost 2-1 and 9-6 on Saturday. Chase Allmendinger homered in the first game for the Flying Eagles, who are now 0-6.
Lancaster (5-2) completed the sweep with a 17-7 win on Sunday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
King splits with Davis & Elkins
Casey Gilbert hurled a shutout in the first game of a doubleheader as King University took a 9-0 win over Davis & Elkins College on Sunday at home. The Tornado lost the second game, 3-2.
Gilbert allowed three hits and at the plate paced King (1-1) with two hits, including a three-run home run. Gilbert had a solo home run in the second game.
In the opener, Erin Foster had two hits and scored a pair of runs while Sydney Bailey (John Battle) had two hits, including a two-run double.
Rutgers edges ETSU
Rutgers pushed across a run in the top of the ninth inning to take a 3-2 win over East Tennessee State (0-4) on Sunday in the Bash in the Boro in Statesboro, Georgia.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Savanna leads SWVCC
Malou Savanna scored 22 points in leading Southwest Virginia Community College to a 75-63 win over Bryant & Stratton College on Sunday.
Also reaching double figures for SWVCC (11-7) were Hailie Hatcher (15), Ta-tionna White (12) and Lynleigh Rhodes (10).
