Hunter Barbour ripped a three-run home run to lead King University to a 10-3 win over Barton College on Sunday at home in the second game of a doubleheader. The Tornado dropped the opener, 4-2.
For the day, Barbour had two hits while Junior Renwick had four hits, including a pair of doubles, with three RBIs. Brayden Cooney had three hits with two RBIs.
Braden White (5-0) earned the second-game win scattering four hits over six innings.
Wasps split with Fredonia
Emory & Henry rebounded from an 8-5 loss in the first game of a twinbill to take an 8-5 win over State University of New York at Fredonia in the nightcap at home on Sunday.
Noah Griffin earned the win going five innings while Alex Laws picked up the save allowing one unearned run over the final two innings for the Wasps (5-5).
Chandler Kezele had a solo home run for the Wasps.
UVa-Wise sweeps Tusculum
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise took a South Atlantic Conference sweep at home over Tusculum on Sunday taking the first game 15-14 in nine innings and finishing with a 4-2 win in the nightcap.
The Highland Cavaliers (9-6, 3-2) scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to take the opener and scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for the second game win.
Tyler Blaum and Ethan Fletcher both had four hits in the opener while Gabe Wurtz had a home run among his two hits with three RBIs in the second game.
UVa-Wise boss Hank Banner (Castlewood) now has 475 head-coaching victories at the school.
ETSU sets HR record
East Tennessee State set a program record with seven home runs in an 18-7 win over Georgia State on Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader in Johnson City, Tennessee.
The Bucs (9-2) had a walk-off 5-4 win in 10 innings in the second game.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ETSU tops No. 20 Tennessee
East Tennessee State never trailed in taking a 4-3 win over No. 20 Tennessee at home on Sunday in the second game of a doubleheader in the Buccaneer Classic.
The Bucs (6-10) took a 10-1 win over Tennessee Tech in the opener.
Julia Fritz singled home Lauren Lee with the game-winning run in the seventh inning to beat the Vols.
Fritz ended the game in the circle, picking up her first collegiate win going 32/3 innings and allowing no runs on five hits.
The Bucs were 0-19 against the Vols coming into the game and were outscored 164-16 in the series before the win.
E&H sweeps Meredith
Emory & Henry scored 17 runs in taking a doubleheader sweep at home over Meredith College on Sunday, 8-0 and 9-1.
Cameron Derr pitched three no-hit innings in the opener for the win while Tiffany Cole (J.I. Burton) pitched the final two innings in the shuout.
Leanna Toler (Abingdon) had a two-run double.
In the nightcap, E&H (6-4) scored five runs in the second inning as Hailey Mince and Allyson Steadman both had two-run home runs.
Coker sweeps King in DH
King University dropped a doubleheader on Sunday to Coker University, 3-0 and 3-2, in Hartsville, South Carolina.
Meagan Puckett led the Tornado (7-11) with three hits in the twinbill, including a double and an RBI. Casey Gilbert had a pair of hits for King while Chelsea Sams (Sullivan East) had an RBI.
