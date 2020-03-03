Breanna Locke dominated to the tune of 28 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks as No. 3 Emmanuel earned a 72-63 win over sixth-seeded King University in the quarterfinals of the Conference Carolinas tournament.
Emmanuel opened the second half on a 16-7 run and King (16-13) never recovered.
Trinity Lee led King with 16 points, while Kori West went for 13 points and 14 rebounds. Ali Golden added 13 points for the Tornado, including the 1,000th point of her career.
PREP BASKETBALL
VHSCA All-Star game returns to Wise
The Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Game will be held on March 21 at the David J. Prior Convocation Center on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
The girls game begins at 2 p.m. with the boys contest to follow.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
King’s Bradford finishes 10th
King University’s Alex Bradford had a two-day total of 146 to finish 10th among the individuals at the Southern Tide Classic in Greenville, South Carolina on Tuesday.
The Tornado finished sixth in a 12-team field with a 593.
Belmont Abbey took the team honors with a 580 while Reece Coleman (Anderson) and Alberto Avila (Erskine) were tied for medalist with 142s.
