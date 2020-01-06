king

King University senior Jordan Floyd set a record on Saturday.

Two days later, he got an honor.

Floyd was named the Conference Carolinas men’s basketball player of the week on Monday after averaging 34.5 points in four games.

Included in that performance was a 43-point performance in a triumph over Mount Olive, a point total which established the single-game school record. Bill Burnett (Tazewell) had set the previous mark with a 42-point outburst during the 1967-68 season.

Floyd entered Monday leading all of NCAA Division II in scoring with an average of 29.4 points per game.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

King’s Kim is Conference Carolinas’ best

King University’s Joshua Kim was selected as the Conference Carolinas men’s volleyball player of the week.

He had 19 kills in two matches last week for the Tornado.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments