King University senior Jordan Floyd set a record on Saturday.
Two days later, he got an honor.
Floyd was named the Conference Carolinas men’s basketball player of the week on Monday after averaging 34.5 points in four games.
Included in that performance was a 43-point performance in a triumph over Mount Olive, a point total which established the single-game school record. Bill Burnett (Tazewell) had set the previous mark with a 42-point outburst during the 1967-68 season.
Floyd entered Monday leading all of NCAA Division II in scoring with an average of 29.4 points per game.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
King’s Kim is Conference Carolinas’ best
King University’s Joshua Kim was selected as the Conference Carolinas men’s volleyball player of the week.
He had 19 kills in two matches last week for the Tornado.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.