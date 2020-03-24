King University senior Jordan Floyd has been selected as an All-America by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).
Floyd, who led all of NCAA Division II in scoring at 31.9 points per game, is the first King player to earn All-America honors since the Tornado became NCAA Division II in the 2010-11 school year. Torrington Cox was the only other King product earn similar honors, claiming NAIA third team recognition in 2008.
Floyd, who broke school records for points in a game, season and career, earned numerous other postseason awards, including D2CCA Southeast Region Player of the year, first team all-region, NABC first team All-Southeast District as well as Conference Carolinas Player of the year and first team all-conference.
Forbes picks up another award
East Tennessee State University’s men’s basketball coach has received the Hugh Durham National Coach of the Year honors, announced by CollegeInsider.com. The award is given annually to the top mid-major coach in Division I basketball.
Forbes, who led ETSU to a 30-4 record and Southern Conference regular season and tournament championship, was also selected as the NABC District coach of the year.
