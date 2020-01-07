king

King University senior Jordan Floyd has been named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) National Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

He averaged 39.5 points per game last week, including setting a single-game school record with 43 points in a win over Mount Olive.

