They might as well go ahead and rename the Conference Carolinas player of the week award after Jordan Floyd.
The King University senior earn the accolade for the fifth time during the 2019-20 season aver averaging 37 points in two games last week.
He had a 31-point performance against Johnson University and matched his own single-game school record by hanging 43 points on Belmont Abbey.
