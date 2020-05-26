king

King University director of athletics David Hicks announced the hiring of Lt. Col. Rodger Acklin to lead the men’s and women’s tennis programs.

Acklin comes from Lees-McRae College where he spent the past three seasons and where he played tennis.

Acklin is a retired Air Force officer and began teaching tennis at the age of 20 at the Bristol Racquet and Fitness Club.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ETSU’s Knack earns honor

East Tennessee State University pitcher Landon Knack was named to Collegiate Baseball’s All-American first team as he went 4-0 with a 1.08 ERA in a COVID-19 shortened season.

