King University clinched the Conference Carolinas regular season championship with a 108-89 win over Limestone College on Saturday in Gaffney, South Carolina.
With the title, the Tornado will have the top seed in the Conference Carolinas tournament.
James Brown led King (21-6, 15-4) with 29 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lee dials up game-winning trey for King
Trinity Lee canned a 3-poiner with 10 seconds remaining, lifting King to a 77-71 Conference Carolinas victory at Limestone.
Lee led the Tornado (15-12, 12-9) with 19 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Ryleigh Fritz (14 points), Kiki Samsel (11 points, four rebounds), Ali Golden (10 points, five rebounds) and Kori West (nine points, 12 rebounds) also contributed to the win.
Reagan McCray led three Limestone (19-8, 14-7) scorers in double figures with 17 points. Schekinah Bimpa added 15 boards.
Scheetz lifts Bucs past Bears
Micah Scheetz made a layup with 8 seconds left on the clock, helping East Tennessee State snap a four-game losing streak with a 56-54 Southern Conference victory over the Bears.
Shynia Jackson tallied 18 points and 15 rebounds for ETSU (9-19, 4-9). Scheetz added 15 points and Amaya Adams tossed in 13 for the Bucs.
Jaron Dougherty led Mercer (6-21, 3-9) with 18 points.
UVa-Wise locks down Wingate
Nia Vanzant scored 25 points and Elizabethton product Kalee Johnson added 22, leading UVa-Wise to a 72-58 South Atlantic Conference victory over Wingate.
Caitlyn Ross scored 10 points and Ada Stanley had 10 boards for the Highland Cavaliers (12-14, 8-12).
Teliyah Jeter paced Wingate with 16 points and 16 boards.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ETSU splits in tourney
East Tennessee State took a 4-0 win over Rhode Island in the first game of the Bailey Memorial Tournament in Kennesaw, Georgia, before falling 9-1 to Marshall.
In the opener, Kelly Schmidt tossed a one-hitter in going the distance.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Rider defeats ETSU
Rider scored three runs in the first two innings in taking a 7-4 win over East Tennessee State (4-2) on Saturday in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.