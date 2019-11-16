King University placed five players in double figures in taking a 108-75 win over Shorter University on Saturday at home.
The Tornado (3-0) was paced by Jordan Floyd’s 27 points. Floyd also had five rebounds and four assists.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
C-N downs King
King University held a slim two-point halftime lead, but Carson-Newman came back in the second half to take an 82-72 win over the Tornado on Saturday at King.
Kori West led King (1-3) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
SWCC is 4-0
Malou Savannah scored 36 points as Southwest Virginia Community College improved to 4-0 with an 88-80 win over Louisburg. Tennessee High graduate Hailie Hatcher added 13 points for head coach Thad Lambert’s club.
E&H wins big
Elizabeth Jones (George Wythe) had 14 points and four rebounds in helping Emory & Henry cruise to a 60-41 win over Pfeiffer. The Wasps are 3-1.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Tri-Cities falls to JFW
Drew Correll scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Tri-Cities Christian (1-1) suffered a 60-52 loss to J.Frank White.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
King sweeps Lees-McRae
King University clinched a share of the Conference Carolinas West Division title with a 25-11, 25-20, 25-21 sweep of Lees-McRae on Saturday at home.
The Tornado (17-8, 13-3) will host a conference tournament quarterfinal on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against Emmanuel.
Remi Thele paced King with 12 kills as Keri Ricker had 27 assists and 12 digs.
