kng

A 15-kill, eight-dig performance by Sean Kohlhase lifted King University to a 25-17, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20 Conference Carolinas win over Emmanuel.

The Tornado (5-5, 3-0) also received 14 kills from Suetonius Harris.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Rutgers records win over Bucs

Makenna Helton went 2-for-4 and drove in a run, but it wasn’t enough as East Tennessee State suffered a 6-3 season-opening loss to Rutgers.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments