king

Jordan Floyd poured in 34 points as King University opened the season with an 84-74 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

King shot 51.5 percent from the field. UVa-Wise was led by Kaeleb Carter’s 20 points.

Rodriguez on Henson list

ETSU redshirt senior forward Jeromy Rodriguez has been named to the Lou Henson Award preseason watch list, which is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I mid-major player.

Rodriguez, a first team all-SoCon selection last season, averaged 11.2 points and 10.9 rebounds in 2018-19, becoming just the second player in program history to average a double-double.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King mashes Mars Hill

Freshman guard Amaya Lee (Virginia High) had five points and a rebound in her first collegiate game as King University collected a 90-62 season-opening win over Mars Hill.

Freshman Jada Campbell, also a VHS graduate, collected a steal in her first game with the Tornado. Trinity Lee led KU with 20 points.

ETSU edges Liberty

Shynia Jackson’s layup with 1.8 seconds remaining gave East Tennessee State a 63-62 win over Liberty. Erica Haynes-Overton scored her 1,000th career point in the win for the Buccaneers, who are 1-1.

SWCC wins opener

Freshman LynLeigh Rhodes (Tennessee High) scored 11 points in her first college game as Southwest Virginia Community College opened the season with a 77-60 road win over Lenoir.

Malou Savannah Lachenmeier (19 points), Jamyya Knox (18 points), Olivia Miller (12 points) and Ta-Tionna White (11 points) also contributed to the win.

Williams leads Wasps to win

Peyton Williams (Northwood) had 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Emory & Henry Wasps overpowered Averett for a 71-60 season-opening triumph.

Sydney McKinney (Union) added 18 points and Callie Haderer (John Battle) scored a dozen points as Jaclyn Dickens was victorious in her first game as E&H’s head coach.

Limestone outlasts UVa-Wise

Despite a 20-point, 13-rebound performance from Cynita Webb, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise opened the season with a 94-83 loss to Limestone.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King overpowers Emmanuel

Julie Ward hammered down 23 kills as the King University Tornado topped Emmanuel 25-23, 29-27, 16-25, 29-27. King is now 15-8.

UVa-Wise crushed by Wingate

Wingate made quick work of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in a 25-15, 25-6, 25-8 South Atlantic Conference win. UVa-Wise (1-23) has lost 23 straight matches and hasn’t even won a set since Oct. 12.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Willis to swing for Roane State

Sullivan Central three-year starter Courtney Willis has committed to continuing her education and softball career in the fall at Roane State Community College.

Willis, who maintains a 3.9 GPA, has been a first team All-Northeastern Conference performer for three years, and still has one season to play for the Cougars.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

THS hosts Viking Tennis Day

The Tennessee High tennis teams will be hosting Viking Tennis Day today at the Ida Stone Community Tennis Center.

The event, which is for boys and girls, grades kindergarten through eighth grade, will begin at 10 a.m. and will conclude with a 1 p.m. exhibition match between the THS state champion doubles team of Hagen Oakley and David Poole and local tennis professionals Steve Brooks and David Poole.

Registration is $35 at the door, with the suggested donation of $10 for the exhibition match. All proceeds benefit the Tennessee High tennis teams.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments