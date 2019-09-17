COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCERKing falls at Concord
Concord out-shot King 29-4, including 13-2 on goal, with two shots hitting back of the next in the Mountain Lions’ 2-0 win over the Tornado.
Erin Foster was able to record 11 saves for King (1-2). McKenzie Clarke and Meghan O’Farrell had the lone shots on goal in the loss.
Rachel Bell and Alisha Robinson scored for the 4-0 Mountain Lions.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCERETSU tops Presbyterian
Kieran Richards, Bruno Andrade and Mathias Aannestad each scored second-half goals as the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers blanked Presbyterian, 3-0. ETSU is 2-3.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLE&H overpowers Ferrum
A pair of players from Bristol led Emory & Henry College at the net in a 25-21, 21-25, 25-12, 25-20 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Ferrum.
Makayla Payne (Virginia High) had a dozen kills and Carley Williams (Tennessee High) notched 11 kills for the Wasps (3-7, 1-1), while Abbie Jennings (Marion) added 13 digs and five aces.
Ferrum (1-7, 0-2) received 11 kills from Lebanon High School graduate Cassidy Burke, while Arielle Tritt (Lee High) had 11 digs and 15 assists.
Tusculum tops Cavs
Emiah Burrowes had 13 kills in Tusculum’s 25-22, 25-16, 25-13 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
UVa-Wise (1-4, 0-3) received a team-high six kills from ex-Abingdon High School standout Matelyn Gibson.
COLLEGE GOLFSchaff leads E&H
Christofer Schaff was the top finisher for Emory & Henry College at the Tom Kinder Memorial at Lakeview Golf Club in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Schaff had back-to-back rounds of 75 for a two-round total of 150, six-over par, as he tied for 27th on the individual leaderboard.
COLLEGE HALL OF FAMEKing taking nominations
King University is currently taking nominations for the King Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 8, and can be made through the King University website.’
There are currently 70 individuals and teams in the King Athletic Hall of Fame. To be eligible for induction, nominees must have graduated at least 10 years ago (2010 or earlier). The 2020 induction ceremony will take place on April 18 during Dogwood Weekend.
