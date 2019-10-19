Chowan University (3-6-2) scored a pair of goals early in the first half in taking a 2-1 Conference Carolinas win over King University (4-7, 1-5) on Saturday at Parks Field.
McKenzie Clarke had King’s lone score late in the first half.
MEN’S SOCCER
Chowan clips Tornado
Chowan University (7-4, 5-1) broke a 1-1 tie in the 71st minute on a Harrison Ardron goal to take a 2-1 Conference Carolinas win over King University (1-8-1, 0-4) on Saturday.
Chowan led 1-0 before King tied on a Ben Delisle goal.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
King downs North Greenville
Julie Ward had 18 kills and 12 digs while Tristyn Lozano added 17 kills, nine digs and four blocks to lead King University (9-7, 5-3) to a 25-23, 25-21, 25-15 Conference Carolinas win over North Greenville (11-11, 6-3) on Saturday.
