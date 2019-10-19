king

Chowan University (3-6-2) scored a pair of goals early in the first half in taking a 2-1 Conference Carolinas win over King University (4-7, 1-5) on Saturday at Parks Field.

McKenzie Clarke had King’s lone score late in the first half.

MEN’S SOCCER

Chowan clips Tornado

Chowan University (7-4, 5-1) broke a 1-1 tie in the 71st minute on a Harrison Ardron goal to take a 2-1 Conference Carolinas win over King University (1-8-1, 0-4) on Saturday.

Chowan led 1-0 before King tied on a Ben Delisle goal.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

King downs North Greenville

Julie Ward had 18 kills and 12 digs while Tristyn Lozano added 17 kills, nine digs and four blocks to lead King University (9-7, 5-3) to a 25-23, 25-21, 25-15 Conference Carolinas win over North Greenville (11-11, 6-3) on Saturday.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments