King University won the first two sets but then dropped the final three as Emmanuel College took a 19-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-11 win over the Tornado in the Conference Carolinas championship on Sunday in Belmont, North Carolina.
Julie Ward led King (19-9) with 23 kills and 10 digs while Tristyn Lozano had nine kills and 20 igs. Sydney Pigage had 19 digs for the Tornado.
Ward and Pigage were selected to the all-tournament team.
Emmanuel is coached by King graduate James Friddle.
ETSU finishes as SoCon runner-up
Kelsi Hobbs had 26 kills as he Samford Bulldogs survived for a 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 17-25, 15-8 win over East Tennessee State on Sunday in the finals of the Southern Conference tournament in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
ETSU (25-6) received 18 kills from Kaela Massey and 43 assists from Emily Arnold.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SWCC soars to win
Noah Atwood (George Wythe) fired in 23 points as Southwest Virginia Community College recorded a 111-108 win over Patrick Henry Community College on Sunday.
Andy Arnold (Gate City) added 21 points and Brett Boyd (Honaker) contributed 16 points to the victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.