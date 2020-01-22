King scores 113 in win
Jordan Floyd had 28 points, three rebounds and three steals as King University cruised to a 113-59 non-conference men’s basketball win over the Johnson Royals.
King (13-5) shot 54.5 percent from the field, had 14 different players score and scored 76 first-half points.
Freshman Blake Atwood (Johnson County) added nine points and three rebounds for the Tornado, which forced 17 turnovers and held a 49-35 rebounding edge.
E&H ends skid
Anthony Williams scored 16 points to lead five Emory & Henry College scorers in double figures as the Wasps earned a 78-70 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Eastern Mennonite.
Freshman Dylan Catron (Chilhowie) added 13 points and five rebounds as the Wasps (4-13, 1-7) snapped a seven-game losing streak and won for the first time since Dec. 21.
Carson-Newman trips Cavs
Tripp Davis had 16 points and five assists as Carson-Newman collected a 78-69 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Cameron Whiteside had 18 points for UVa-Wise (5-11, 1-10), which has lost six in a row.
King wears out Converse
Kori West had 14 points and 18 rebounds to lead King to a 74-49 Conference Carolinas victory over Converse.
Trinity Lee added 18 points and six boards and Kiki Samsel tallied 14 points, including four 3-pointers for the Tornado (10-8, 7-5).
Dominique Hill tallied 14 points and six boards in the loss.
E&H grabs win over Guilford
Senior Sydney McKinney (Union) had 18 points and eight rebounds in Emory & Henry’s 65-50 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Guilford.
Elizabeth Jones (George Wythe) added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wasps (14-3, 8-2), while former Sullivan East High School standout Kara Stafford scored 11 points. E&H shot 49 percent from the field and held a 44-27 rebounding edge.
Ross stars in Cavs’ loss to Eagles
The troubles in Tennessee continued for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Wednesday.
Braelyn Wykle hit seven 3-pointers in scoring 29 points as Carson-Newman cruised to a 100-79 South Atlantic Conference victory over the Highland Cavaliers.
UVa-Wise (8-9, 4-7) has lost all four of its games in the Volunteer State this season with setbacks to King, Tusculum, Carson-Newman and Lincoln Memorial.
Caitlyn Ross scored 21 points and dished out 11 assists in the loss, while Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) scored 22 points and freshman Leah Kestner (Chilhowie) had 15 points and six rebounds.
King’s Matthews claims top honors
King University freshman Madi Matthews has been selected as the Conference Carolinas women’s swimmer of the week for the second time this season.
Matthews won both the 50 and 100 freestyle and combined to help the 200 freestyle relay team also earn a first place finish.
