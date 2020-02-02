King University scored 10 runs in the first inning in taking a 13-7 win over Anderson University on Sunday in Anderson, South Carolina.
Junior Renwick led the Tornado (1-2) going 5-for-5 scoring four runs and driving in a pair.
Jarrett Backus went 3-for-3 scoring three runs while Bennett McCann had two hits, including a home run. Deric Graham had three hits and two RBIs.
Braden White earned the win allowing three hits over five innings.
SWVCC falls to Cleveland State
Southwest Virginia Community College took a 1-0 first-inning lead but Cleveland State Community College came right back scoring four in the first and six in the second to take a 12-1 win on Sunday in Harriman, Tennessee.
Chase Allmendinger led SWVCC (0-3) with two hits, including a double, and drove in the only run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.