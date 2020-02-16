Connor Andrews connected for a two-run home run and scored two in leading King University to an 11-3 win over Salem University at home on Sunday.
Austin Meyer drove in a pair of runs for the Tornado (6-3) while Junior Renwick, Hunter Barbour and Bennett McCann each had two hits.
Braden White (2-0) scattered seven hits over six innings with seven strikeouts for the win.
ETSU stuns Toledo
East Tennessee State’s Kyle Richardson connected for a three-run walk-off home run as the Bucs (3-0) scored five runs in the ninth inning to take a 9-7 win over Toledo on Sunday at home.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
DePauw edges E&H
Jade Mejia Wick singled home Kate Geary in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie and lead DePauw to a 3-2 win over Emory & Henry (2-2) on Sunday in the B-SC Spring Classic in Jacksonville, Alabama.
UVa-Wise wins in Florida
Julia Hoy drove in all three of the runs for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 3-2 win over nationally-ranked Saint Leo on Sunday in Florida.
Hoy had a two-run homer in the second inning and RBI single in the seventh. The Highland Cavaliers (3-3) dropped a 3-1 decision to Flagler earlier in the day.
