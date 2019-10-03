Holston’s Jordan Keith and Virginia High’s Kelsey Harrington ran to first-place finishes on Thursday at the Randy Smith Classic cross country meet at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol.
The defending VHSL Class 1 state champion, Keith collected gold in the boys race with a time of 16:24.3. Union’s Nathaniel Hersel (16:32.5) and Tanner Cusano (16:40.3) were next in line and helped the Bears cruise to the team title.
Harrington cruised to a win in the girls race with a time of 17:43.6, while Tennessee High freshman Zoe Arrington was runner-up in 19:05.3. The two Bristolians had the same finish at the Bristol Cross last Saturday.
Sullivan East’s Mandy Lowery (fourth, 20:49.7) and Jayla Vance (14th, 22:55.7) were vital as the Patriots won the team title.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Payne guides Wasps to victory
Former Virginia High standout Makayla Payne collected nine kills as Emory & Henry (4-12, 2-4) took a 13-25, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24 win over ODAC rival Eastern Mennonite (8-8, 1-5).
Freshman Abbie Dillon added 16 assists for E&H while Chelsie Crussell contributed 11 digs.
MEN’S SOCCER
Adkins stars in E&H win
Virginia High graduate Alex Adkins supplied two unassisted goals as Emory & Henry (6-3-2) earned a 3-2 victory over Toccoa Falls College (1-6-1) in Georgia.
Adkins, a 5-foot-7 sophomore midfielder, snared his second goal in the 67th minute. Sophomore Jeff Hurlock collected the other goal for E&H, which had a 15-8 edge in shots.
