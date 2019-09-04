Cardinals win Appy League title
The Johnson City Cardinals are the 2019 champions of the Appalachian League and they certainly earned the crown.
Strong relief pitching from Will Guay and clutch hitting from William Jimenez propelled JC to an 8-6 title-clinching victory over the homestanding Burlington Royals on Wednesday night in Game 3 of the Appy League Finals.
Johnson City needed to win its final regular season game against the Kingsport Mets just to make the playoffs. The Cardinals did.
Johnson City had to win its final two games against the Bristol Pirates in the Appalachian League West Division Championship Series after dropping Game 1. The Cardinals did.
Johnson City had to win its final two games against Burlington in the Appy League Finals after dropping Game 1. The Cardinals did.
A former star at NCAA Division II Concord University, Guay allowed just one run over 3 1/3 innings to notch his second postseason win for the Cardinals. Meanwhile, William Jimenez hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to put Johnson City ahead to stay.
The Cardinals overcame five errors to claim their first Appalachian League championship since 2016.
Barrs guides E&H to victory
Abingdon senior Graysen Barrs scored off an assist from Kelci Horner in the 83rd minute as Emory & Henry took a 1-0 decision at winless Averett.
E&H (1-0-1) earned a 16-10 edge in shots.
Wasps earn shutout
Massimo Tager, Ethan Taylor and Josh Helton scored for Emory & Henry as the Wasps earned a 3-0 shutout of Warren Wilson.
Taylor and Tager also supplied assists for E&H, which built a 17-3 edge in shots.
