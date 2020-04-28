John Battle senior Jules Lemmon, who played five sports for the Trojans, will play soccer at Marymount University in the fall.
Lemmon lettered in five sports – cross country, volleyball, basketball, soccer and track & field, between her time at John Battle and a school in North Charleston, S.C.
An honor roll student at John Battle, Lemmon was the only girls on the boys varsity soccer team, helping them to a state championship. She spent her sophomore years as an exchange student in Sweden.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
King’s Floyd claims Herff Jones award
King University basketball standout Jordan Floyd has been selected as the Herff Jones Conference Carolinas Male Athlete of the Year.
Floyd, who was named the league’s comeback player of the year last week after missing the 2018-19 season with injury, has won led of NCAA Division II in scoring.
Floyd was previously selected Ron Lenz National Player of the Year and first team All-America by the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) as well as Southeast Region Player of the year and first team all-region. He garnered All-America honors and first team All-Southeast District from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) as well as Conference Carolinas Player of the year and first team all-conference honors. He also became the first player in program history to be selected for the NABC All-Star game.
