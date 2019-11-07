hungate

Chase Hungate verbally commits to Virginia Commonwealth.

 BHC File Photo

Abingdon High School junior Chase Hungate announced via his Twitter account on Thursday that he has verbally committed to play baseball at Virginia Commonwealth University.

A right-handed pitcher, Hungate was 7-2 with a 1.32 ERA during the 2018 season and opponents hit just .167 against him. He also plays shortstop.

Hungate’s older brother, Cade, is a sophomore pitcher at Florida State University.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

SWCC loses opener

Former Gate City High School standout Andy Arnold had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Southwest Virginia Community College on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough as the Flying Eagles dropped a 117-96 season-opening decision to Alice Lloyd College’s junior varsity squad.

Chris Shepherd also scored 18 points in the loss.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments