Abingdon High School junior Chase Hungate announced via his Twitter account on Thursday that he has verbally committed to play baseball at Virginia Commonwealth University.
A right-handed pitcher, Hungate was 7-2 with a 1.32 ERA during the 2018 season and opponents hit just .167 against him. He also plays shortstop.
Hungate’s older brother, Cade, is a sophomore pitcher at Florida State University.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
SWCC loses opener
Former Gate City High School standout Andy Arnold had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Southwest Virginia Community College on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough as the Flying Eagles dropped a 117-96 season-opening decision to Alice Lloyd College’s junior varsity squad.
Chris Shepherd also scored 18 points in the loss.
