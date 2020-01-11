Arielle Holloway scored 17 points to lead four King scorers in double figures in the Tornado’s 68-52 Conference Carolinas win at Chowan on Saturday afternoon.
Trinity Lee and Ryleigh Fritz added 15 points apiece, while Kori West tallied 11. Holloway also had nine rebounds, with Ali Golden and Fritz each dishing out four assists for the Tornado (8-7, 5-4).
Monique Jones led the Hawks with nine points and nine boards.
McKinney’s double-double lifts Wasps
Union product Sydney McKinney collected 19 points and 11 rebounds in Emory & Henry’s 64-55 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Randolph.
Elizabeth Jones added nine points and Kara Stafford had six points, six boards and five assists for the Wasps (12-2, 6-1).
Kalyn Banks led Randolph with 14 points and eight boards.
UVa-Wise can’t unlock Wingate
Hannah Clark’s jumper with eight seconds remaining capped off a 21-9 fourth quarter run by Wingate to defeat the University of Virginia’s College at Wise 63-61 in a South Atlantic Conference game.
Cynita Webb led UVa-Wise (7-7, 3-5) with 16 points and 18 rebounds. Nia Vanzant had 15 points and Caitlyn Ross contributed 11 points and 10 assists.
Teliyah Jeter paced the Bulldogs with 19 points and 15 boards.
Bucs pick up first SoCon victory
Kaia Uptoin had 17 points, six steals, six rebounds and five assists to lead East Tennessee state past Western Carolina 62-57 for its first Southern Conference win of the season.
ETSU (6-11, 1-1) also received 10 points and nine board from Shynia Jackson and 10 points and four assists by Micah Scheetz.
Western Carolina was paced by Lauren LaPlant with 12 points.
Hatcher leads SWCC to win
Hailie Hatcher (Tennessee High) drained six 3-pointers en route to a 23-point performance as Southwest Virginia Community College overwhelmed Fayetteville Tech for a 100-17 win.
Hayleigh Whited (Richlands) added 18 points for the Flying Eagles.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Whiteside shines in UVa-Wise loss
Cameron Whiteside scored 35 points and added 12 rebounds, but the University of Virginia’s College at Wise dropped a hard-fought 77-74 South Atlantic Conference decision to Wingate.
Sio Francis led three Wingate scorers in double figures with 20 points.
Briggs Paris had 12 points for UVa-Wise (5-9, 1-7). Yesid Mosquera-Perea added 10 in the loss.
E&H still winless in ODAC
Chaise Johnson’s 15 points off the bench led Hampden-Sydney to a 74-56 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Emory & Henry.
Jake Martin was the lone E&H product in double figures with 15 points. Micah Banks added nine points and seven boards, while Anthony Williams also had nine points for the Wasps (3-11, 0-5).
Chowan stuns King
B.J. McLaurin scored 27 points and added 14 rebounds to lead Chowan to an 84-80 Conference Carolinas win over King.
Jordan Floyd led King (10-5, 4-3) with 33 points, his ninth 30-point game of the season. Justin Frazier added 17 points and four assists and Mike Salomon finished with 13 in the loss. Floyd made six 3-pointers and was 9-for-11 from the free throw line.
Jamal Thomas added 21 points off the bench for the Hawks.
Bryant & Stratton bests SWCC
Southwest Virginia Community College’s Andy Arnold (Gate City) had 22 points and 17 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Flying Eagles dropped an 83-68 decision to Bryant & Stratton.
