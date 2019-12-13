Virginia High senior Kelsey Harrington will compete in the 41st Annual Foot Locker Cross Country National Championships today at Balboa Park in San Diego.
Harrington will be one of 40 girls from the across the country will compete in the 5,000-meter race at Morley Field, beginning at 12:15 p.m. (9:15 a.m. PST).
A live webcast can be found at http://footlocker.com/ beginning at 11 a.m. (8 a.m. PST).
Harrington, who competed in the Nike Cross Country Nationals last week in Portland, Ore., is the first athlete from Virginia to receive invitations to both meets.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Sams inks with UVa-Wise
Sullivan Central point guard Peyton Sams signed to continue her education and basketball career at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise during a Friday signing at the school.
Sams has been an all-district and all-conference selection numerous times with the Cougars.
Sullivan East to name gym floor for Forrester
Sullivan East High School will dedicate the gymnasium floor to honor longtime Patriots’ basketball coach Mickey Forrester during a ceremony tonight at the Dyer Dome.
Forrester led the Lady Patriots to more than 400 wins from 1983-2002, along with numerous conference, district and regional championships, in addition to three appearances in the state tournament.
Forrester died after a long battle with cancer in June of 2007.
Sullivan East will host Gate City in a four-game quad tonight. The ceremony will be held between the girls varsity game that starts at 6 p.m., and the varsity boys that starts at 7:30 p.m.
