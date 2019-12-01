v

Virginia High senior Kelsey Harrington accepted an invitation to compete in the girls race at the Nike Cross Nationals on Dec. 7 in Portland, Oregon.

Keith finishes 16th

Holston’s Jordan Keith finished 16th in the high school senior division at the Foot Locker South Regional boys cross country meet in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday. Keith crossed the finish line in 16:32.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

E&H downs W&L in OT

Kylea Cooper’s three-pointer with 1:10 remaining in overtime gave Emory & Henry the lead as the Wasps took an 84-80 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Washington & Lee on Sunday in Lexington, Virginia.

Then, with 5.4 seconds remaining and E&H up 82-80, Sydney McKinney (Union) had a put-back to seal the win for the Wasps (6-1, 1-0) over the Generals (3-3, 2-1).

Peyton Williams (Northwood) led E&H with 24 points, going 12-for-14 at the free throw line. Williams also had eight rebounds and three assists.

Cooper had 14 points while Kara Stafford (Sullivan East) added 13 points and six rebounds. McKinney finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and six steals.

