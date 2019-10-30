Harrington torches all in SWD meet
Virginia High senior Kelsey Harrington continues to dominate area trails, capturing the Southwest District girls cross country championship on a rainy Wednesday afternoon at Lebanon Primary School.
Harrington’s time of 17:34.9 not only eclipsed Lebanon’s Jessey Ball (20:46.2) in the girls race, but was also better than the boys winner, Jaxon Hess of Lebanon, who finished in 18:58.6. Hess nipped Tazewell’s Nick Taylor (18:59.6) to take the top spot.
Virginia High won the girls team title, while Tazewell took the top spot for the boys.
Keith runs Cavs to Hogo title
Jordan Keith captured the Hogoheegee District cross country individual championship on Tuesday at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol.
Keith, who finished in 16:19.10, led Holston to its first-ever cross country team title. Keith finished ahead of Patrick Henry’s Tyler Gregory (17:30.20).
Patrick Henry’s Catherine Grossman (20:35.10) was followed by Zoe Davenport (21:34.90) of Patrick Henry.
Rural Retreat won the girls team title.
Grundy sweeps BDD crowns
Grundy made it a sweep at the Black Diamond District cross country championships, despite the rain Wednesday at William P. Harris Recreation Park.
The Golden Wave won the boys and girls team titles. Grundy edged Hurley by a single point, 27-28, in the boys competition.
Hurley’s Micah Blankenship (20:16.2) captured the boys individual crown over Grundy freshman Kaleb Elswick (20:37).
Grundy freshman Jessi Looney (23:34.2) won the girls crown, defeating teammate Alexis Porter (24:10).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gibson claims D3football.com award
Emory & Henry freshman defensive back and Tennessee High product Ryan Gibson has been named to the D3football.com Team of the Week presented by Scoutware. He was named ODAC Defensive Player of the Week earlier in the week.
Gibson had three interceptions last week, along with five tackles and three additional passes defended in the Wasps’ win at Shenandoah.
It marks the fourth E&H player this year and third on the defensive side of the ball to earn ODAC Player of the Week accolades this season.
More awards for Delisle
For the second straight week and third time this season, King University junior Ben Delisle has been selected as the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) Player of the Week.
Delisle accounted for three goals in leading King to a pair of wins last week.
King edges past Bobcats
Carlos Saavedra and Ben Delisle scored a goal apiece to lead the Tornado to a 2-1 win over Lees-McRae.
Cameron Horsfall had three saves for King (4-8-1, 3-4)
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
Seay ranked 8th entering season
Elijah Seay will enter the 2019-20 season ranked eighth in the NWCA Division II Wrestling Coaches Association rankings at 197 pounds.
Seay qualified for the NCAA Division II National Wrestling Championships last season, posting a 19-5 record, including a 12-match win streak at one point.
King’s Matthews swims to honors
King freshman Madi Matthews of King has been tabbed as the Conference Carolinas Women’s Swimmer of the Week.
Matthews won the 50 and 100-yard freestyle for the Tornado, and was also part of a 4 x100 relay team that placed second during King’s match win over Mars Hill.
One goal enough for Tornado
Anya Gross scored a first half goal that proved to be enough in King’s 1-0 win over Lees-McRae.
The Bobcats had 14 shots on goal to eight for King (5-9, 2-7), but Erin Foster’s 14 saves helped lift the Tornado to victory.
