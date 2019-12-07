Virginia High senior Kelsey Harrington finished 20th in the Nike National Cross Country Invitational on a cold, rainy and muddy Saturday morning in Portland, Ore.
Harrington finished in a time of 18:04.4, the best of any runner from the Southeast Region, placing 20th out of 113 participants from across the country. She earned Nike All-American status by placing in the top 21.
Renowned long distance runner Katelyn Tuohy was first in 17:18.4. Dobyns-Bennett’s Sasha Neglia was 24th in 18:09.1.
Harrington, who has committed to run at the University of North Carolina, will compete next week in the Foot Locker National Cross Country Invitational in San Diego.
Harrington is the first athlete from Virginia – female or male – to be invited to both events.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Grundy crowns two champs in Kingsport tourney
Kaleb Horn and Peyton McComas earned individual titles for the Grundy Golden Wave on Saturday at the Indian Classic in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Horn took the title in the 113-pound weight class, pinning Thompson’s Yanni Vines in 1:11 in the finals. Peyton McComas was triumphant at 182.
Hunter Scarberry (185) and Tanner Bishop (220) had runner-up finishes for Grundy, which finished fourth in the team standings.
Union’s Mason Polier placed third in the 220-pound weight class.
Tennessee High finished 16th in the team standings with Perry Roller’s sixth-place showing at 120 pound the top performance for the Vikings.
Lebanon wins John Battle Duals
The Lebanon Pioneers were the champions of Saturday’s John Battle Duals in Bristol.
Lebanon beat Daniel Boone, J.I. Burton, Northwood, Louisa County and Battle to take home the first-place trophy.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Crusaders rule at King
Dequan Abrom and Romeao Ferguson scored 28 points and dished out five assists each to lead Belmont Abbey to a 100-78 Conference Carolinas win over King.
King (6-2, 1-1) trailed by just four points at halftime, but were outscored 51-33 after break.
Jordan Floyd paced King with 16 points. James Brown added 13 points and Josh Releford tossed in 12.
Wasps stung by Eagles
Chandler Murray canned five 3s and finished with 25 points, along with seven rebounds and seven steals in Bridgewater’s 83-78 ODAC victory over Emory & Henry.
Robert Holliday Jr. had a double-double for the Wasps with 14 points and 10 boards. E&H (2-5, 0-2) which was outscored 44-32 in the second half, also received 14 points from Colin Molden and 12 each for Jake Martin and Micah Banks.
Davrion Grier added 16 points for the Eagles.
Flying Eagles win third straight
Nick Livingston (Eastside) hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points as Southwest Virginia Community College made it three wins in a row with an 81-76 home victory over Dabney Lancaster.
SWCC (4-5) also received 16 points from Honaker High School graduate Brett Boyd. Andy Arnold (Gate City), Jake Deal (Volunteer) and Taylor Justus (Hurley) contributed 12 points apiece.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Tornado falls in thriller
Keyanna Spivey scored with 20 seconds remaining to lift Belmont Abbey to a 68-67 Conference Carolinas road win at King.
Ali Golden led four King (3-4, 1-1) in double figures with 14 points. Arielle Holloway and Kiki Samsel had 12 apiece and Trinity Lee tossed in 10. Kori West and Ryleigh Fritz had eight points each.
Allie Downing paced Belmont Abbey with 22 points. Spivey finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.
E&H improves to 8-1
Peyton Williams (Northwood) went for 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals as Emory & Henry improved to 8-1 with a 67-56 Old Dominion Athletic Conference road win over Lynchburg.
Alexis Hoppers added 15 points for the Wasps.
UVa-Wise falls to Catawba
Caitlyn Ross scored 25 points for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, but it wasn’t enough as the Highland Cavaliers dropped a 101-86 South Atlantic Conference decision at Catawba.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.