The golf teams at George Wythe, Castlewood and Grundy all won district championships on Monday.
Defending VHSL Class 1 state champion GW cruised to the Mountain Empire District crown at Auburn Hills Golf Club in Riner, beating rival Auburn by 55 strokes. Channing Blevins (72), Daniel Goode (73) and Peyton Coe (76) had the top three scores on the individual leaderboard.
Behind the play of medalist Abby Bradley, Castlewood took the team title at the Cumberland District tournament at Scott County Park. Bradley shot a 79, while team Jacob Lasley fired an 87 to lead the Blue Devils. Thomas Walker placed second.
Peyton McComas carded an 80 to earn medalist honors as Grundy won the Black Diamond District tourney for the third straight season. McComas, Austin Deel (95), Logan Cole (104) and Ethan Blankenship (105) of the Golden Wave had the top four scores in the tournament played at Willowbrook Country Club.
The Region 1C tournament is set for Oct. 8 at the Pete Dye River Course in the New River Valley.
The Region 1D tournament will be held Oct. 3 at Tazewell County Country Club.
