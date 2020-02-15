Grundy leads Super Region tourney
Grundy holds a 24-point lead over Rural Retreat following the first day of the VHSL Class 1 West Super Region wrestling tournament at Grayson County High School.
The Golden Wave put a dozen grapplers in the semifinals and all 14 of the team’s members have already qualified for the state tourney.
Grundy’s team score of 117 is tops with Rural Retreat (93), Grayson County (89) and George Wythe (86) following. Rural Retreat has 10 competitors in the semifinals.
Wrestling resumes at 9:30 a.m. today, with the finals set for 3 p.m.
Abingdon puts five in semifinals
Five wrestlers from Abingdon High School advanced to the semifinals of the VHSL Region 3D tournament.
Dalton Minnick (106-pound weight class), Jack Newton (138), Jadon Boothe (145), Jack Campbell (152) and Joby Milstead (170) will go for a spot in the finals when wrestling resumes today at Christiansburg High School.
The Falcons are tied for seventh in the team standings with 42 points. Christiansburg’s team score of 110 is tops.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
James, Thompson pitch UVa-Wise to win
Redshirt freshman Zack James (Union) pitched four strong innings for his first collegiate win as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 6-5 victory over Southern Wesleyan.
James allowed two earned runs and struck out three.
Nate Thompson (Wise County Central) picked up the save for the Highland Cavaliers (5-3), while Matthew Branham (J.I. Burton) pounded out two hits.
Wasps crushed by Covenant
The Covenant Scots pounded out 11 hits and drew 10 walks against six Emory & Henry College pitchers in collecting a 16-2 win over the Wasps on Friday.
E&H (0-3) received two hits each from Caleb Wallace and Patrick Henry High School graduate Connor Buchanan.
ETSU wins opener
Landon Knack (Science Hill) struck out 11 over five scoreless innings as East Tennessee State opened the season with a 6-2 triumph over Toledo on Friday.
Derr, Toler star in E&H win
Cam Derr struck out 14 in pitching a two-hit shutout as Emory & Henry opened the season with a 5-0 win over nationally-ranked Birmingham-Southern.
Leanna Toler (Abingdon) had two RBIs for the Wasps, while Alex Thomas had a home run among her two hits.
King splits games in South Carolina
King University split a pair of games on Friday in a tournament played in Due West, South Carolina.
The Tornado took a 2-0 win over Concord as Casey Gilbert pitched a five-hit shutout. Sydney Bailey (John Battle) and Meagan Puckett drove in the runs for the Tornado.
King (2-2) dropped a 1-0 decision to Lander as Haylee Dye (John Battle) and Erin Foster accounted for the team’s only two hits against Ashley Vinson.
UVa-Wise wins opener
Katie Allen and Caroline Earnshaw scored four goals apiece as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise opened the season with a 16-11 win over North Greenville.
King falls at LMU
Evan Cory had 17 kills as Lincoln Memorial outlasted King University for a 23-25, 21-25, 25-13, 25-20, 15-13 triumph and snapped the Tornado’s five-game winning streak.
King (7-6) was led by Diego Marcano’s 21 kills.
